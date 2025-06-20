Shelton Wealth Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ASML by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in ASML by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 165,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in ASML by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 58,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $761.64 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $719.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $716.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

