The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 12,449 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $122.48 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.12. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

