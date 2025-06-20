Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 202,395 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 26,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $62.93 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.209 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

