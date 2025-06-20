Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) & Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Critical Analysis

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sabre has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Sabre shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -5.69% N/A -2.48% Red Violet 10.87% 10.01% 9.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sabre and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sabre and Red Violet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $3.03 billion 0.33 -$278.76 million ($0.44) -5.91 Red Violet $75.19 million 8.86 $7.00 million $0.61 78.20

Red Violet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Violet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sabre and Red Violet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 3 1 0 2.25 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sabre presently has a consensus target price of $4.28, indicating a potential upside of 64.42%. Given Sabre’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sabre is more favorable than Red Violet.

Summary

Red Violet beats Sabre on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. Its Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, telecommunication companies, law enforcement and government agencies, collections, law, corporate security, and investigative firms. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective customers, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current customers, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

