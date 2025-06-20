Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Modular Medical Trading Up 2.7%

MODD stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. Modular Medical has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

About Modular Medical

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.