Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Modular Medical Trading Up 2.7%
MODD stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. Modular Medical has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.65.
About Modular Medical
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Modular Medical
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Congress’s May Stock Trades: What They Know That You Don’t
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- McDonald’s Is Down, But Long-Term Investors Can Still Take a Bite
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Rivian vs. Lucid: Who’s Best Positioned to Steal Tesla’s Thunder?
Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.