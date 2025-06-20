Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 106,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

