Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.72 million, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWBI

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.