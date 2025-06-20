Advisor Resource Council Has $11.42 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1,195.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $91.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.