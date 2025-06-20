Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of SYLD opened at $63.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

