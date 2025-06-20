Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $551,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $70,312.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $801,599.86. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,511.24. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $179.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $134.78 and a one year high of $182.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

