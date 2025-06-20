Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Marui Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.79, but opened at $41.89. Marui Group shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 1,264 shares traded.

Marui Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $449.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.27 million. Marui Group had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

