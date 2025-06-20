HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Stock Price Up 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 834,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 215,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

HPQ Silicon Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.