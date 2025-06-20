Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock Price Down 9.2% – Time to Sell?

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. 376,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 994% from the average session volume of 34,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.42 million, a PE ratio of 265.87 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 3.17.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

