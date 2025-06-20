Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.