LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.