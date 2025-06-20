Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 26.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 95,484 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

