OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,283,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.67. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

