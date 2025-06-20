Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Trading Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 13,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 221,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAZE. Leerink Partners began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Down 9.1%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.39).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $11,405,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,561,000.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

