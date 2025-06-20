Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 179 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $176.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.