LongView Wealth Management Purchases 703 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LongView Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of LongView Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $526.66 and a 200-day moving average of $533.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

