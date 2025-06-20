Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $197.62 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $218.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.55 and its 200 day moving average is $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Boeing's revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

