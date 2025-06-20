L.M. Kohn & Company Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $389,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,847 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $82.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

