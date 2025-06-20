L.M. Kohn & Company Increases Stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Sysco were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,519,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,775,000 after purchasing an additional 429,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,907,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,751,000 after buying an additional 851,441 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sysco by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after buying an additional 7,184,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,868,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,120,000 after acquiring an additional 233,885 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after buying an additional 1,928,002 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Citigroup began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.