DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $62.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5151 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

