Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

