249 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Clg LLC

Clg LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $784.28 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $743.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $779.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $801.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

