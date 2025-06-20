iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Sincerus Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sincerus Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after buying an additional 13,330,037 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

