United Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 479.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

