Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $225,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

