ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $122.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.