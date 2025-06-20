Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AMGN opened at $289.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

