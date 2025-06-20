Martin Worley Group Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Martin Worley Group raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Martin Worley Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after acquiring an additional 271,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,430,000 after acquiring an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,903,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $631.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $583.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.24. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.