Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 592 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,632 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,208,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE stock opened at $235.83 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $257.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.79 and its 200-day moving average is $199.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

