Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading 15.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 329,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 97,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Sonoro Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$15.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -6.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Sonoro Energy Company Profile
Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sonoro Energy
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.