Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Shares Down 31.6% – Here’s What Happened

Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 31.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.13. 130,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 595% from the average session volume of 18,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Devonian Health Group Trading Up 7.7%

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

About Devonian Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, completed Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devonian Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devonian Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.