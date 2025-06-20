Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,534,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE LLY opened at $784.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $743.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $779.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.