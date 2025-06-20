Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $220.99 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.92 and its 200 day moving average is $243.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

