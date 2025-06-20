L.M. Kohn & Company Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $294.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

