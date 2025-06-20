NextPlat Corp. (NASDAQ:NXPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NextPlat Corp. (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 449,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlat stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextPlat Corp. (NASDAQ:NXPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of NextPlat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NextPlat alerts:

NextPlat Stock Performance

NextPlat stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. NextPlat has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.89.

About NextPlat

NextPlat ( NASDAQ:NXPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.