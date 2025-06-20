CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 51,577 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,577 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 285,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 506.8% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 125,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 174.35%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

