Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

