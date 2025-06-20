Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) Holdings Increased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 271.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,476 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7,498.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.7%

NLY opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.61%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

