Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Sysco by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,296,000 after buying an additional 7,184,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $450,441,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,002 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $123,928,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $97,078,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.62. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.