NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,160,000 after buying an additional 39,503 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NMI by 70.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 844,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,957,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 145,591 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 337,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Price Performance

NMI stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Insider Transactions at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 55.93%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $731,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,424.28. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $71,343.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,887.40. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,337. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

