LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) CEO Sells $300,635.50 in Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) CEO Karim Donnez sold 54,661 shares of LiveWire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $300,635.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,160. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karim Donnez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Karim Donnez sold 35,699 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $267,742.50.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

NYSE:LVWR opened at $5.85 on Friday. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 367.05% and a negative return on equity of 70.38%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded LiveWire Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LiveWire Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

