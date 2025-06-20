Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells 63,925 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 63,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $446,835.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,889.32. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.8%

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Truist Financial raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 533,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

