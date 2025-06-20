Analysts Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Target Price at $124.20

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.50. Science Applications International has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.68.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,585.61. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon acquired 230 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.93 per share, with a total value of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,237.76. This trade represents a 6.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $63,572,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 115.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 956,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 513,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Science Applications International by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,191,000 after buying an additional 485,496 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,412,000 after buying an additional 464,989 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,909,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

