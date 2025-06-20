Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $151.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 110.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,659 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $151,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

