Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Sony by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724,932 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sony by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 425.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Sony by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,776 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.96. Sony Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

