Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading 5% Higher – What’s Next?

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $42.26. 258,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,109,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $109,622.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,368.51. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 104,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

